Zaruhi Postanjyan demands to open the doors of educational institutions in Vanadzor

A number of students and pupils have been visiting educational institutions in Vanadzor and urge the students and pupils to join the students strike. Zaruhi Postanjyan joined the protesters as well. School doors have been closed in front of them, and students and pupils are not allowed to leave schools.

At this moment, protesters are headed for Lori Regional Administration. They are escorted by policemen. Advocate Arthur Sakunts joined the protesters as well.

Ed.: Let us mention that these attempts to engage juveniles in the political struggle caused a wave of criticism among social site users, raising the question whether who will bear the responsibility if anything happens to them.

Tatev GHAZARYAN