‘We will not grant them an excuse for opening fire on people, we definitely will not’: Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan closed the crossroad of Arshakunyats-Grigor Lusavorich streets, thus showing his support to the students of Gavar State University.

Pashinyan assessed the disorder happened at Mashtots-Tumanyan crossroad yesterday evening as an Indian film. Today, he said to the journalists: “I want to draw your attention to the fact that nobody has been taken into custody, nobody has been detained concerning the yesterday’s Indian film. This comes to prove once more that the authorities provoked this in the genre of Indian films. We had some information yesterday that a great number of provocateurs have filled the rows of protesters with a view of provoking actions and trying to engage the participants of our meeting in those actions. By doing so, they would first discredit our movement, second, they would have a formal excuse for applying force to demonstrators, to peaceful demonstrators. This was one of the reasons why we announced the end of our meeting yesterday, at 10 p.m. The provocative group had its orders, they acted according to their plan, but, in fact, they did not reach their goal.”

To the question whether he had any disturbance about the possibility of Serzh Sargsyan commanding to open fire as soon as he feels that something really threatens his power, Nikol Pashinyan replied: “Even today, Serzh Sargsyan cannot not feel that something threatens his power. Today, he knows well that his power is ending. But we will definitely not grant him an excuse for opening fire on the people. We believe that we are able to patiently making a velvet revolution. We will make our progress step by step, and Serzh Sargsyan will not be granted an excuse for opening fire.”

Pashinyan got an information that there are protesters in the France Square, and provocateurs have filled their rows. He advised that if there are any participants of the movement there, let them come and join them and not give way to provocations.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN