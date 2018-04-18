‘Good that Serzh Sargsyan himself says 60 percent is dissatisfied. Who is going to speak on behalf of this 60 percent?’

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said in his speech in the Parliament yesterday that he believes that 60 percent of the nation of the Republic of Armenia is dissatisfied, but to be dissatisfied does not mean to revolt.

Anahit Bakhshyan, member of “Yelq” faction of the Yerevan City Council said: “If so, let us remind him his past, how did he become the Serzh Sargsyan as we know him today? Was not it due to that revolt? Though he was not among the most outstanding revolutionaries, but he was the one to enjoy the results of that revolution. If he does not recognize now that we are in a terrible swamp, it would be the same as the Stagnation Era when Brezhnev was the leader. They will be the ones to suffer from that stagnation in the first place. No need for messing up things intentionally, the people will stand up and take special measures as we have already witnessed.”

Serzh Sargsyan also made a remark concerning “Yelq”, saying that they have no right to speak on behalf of the people, only the political majority has this right. Bakhshyan did not agree: “How is that so, how do they have the right to speak on behalf of the people if they got only 49 percent of votes. The Republican Party gained that much votes in the parliamentary elections. How can he have the right to speak on behalf of the people? By doing so, he only proved the axiom that Serzh Sargsyan is only the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, nothing more. You gained only that much votes, the others were ours. Good that he himself says that 60 percent are dissatisfied. Then who is going to speak on behalf of that 60 percent? He admitted that the elections were fake. If 60 percent are dissatisfied, where did they get that many votes from?”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN