Advocates hotline received alarms that policemen are taking a great number of young people into custody from different parts in Yerevan. Young people are taken mainly from the areas of educational institutions and parks where crowds can be noticed.

There is also information about persons taken into custody from France square, Mashtots avenue, Baghramyan Avenue. Citizens have been taken to the Police stations in Shengavit, Erebuni, Center and Nor Nork.

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office