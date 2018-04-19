No ‘geopolitical’ component

Once opposition rallies start in Armenia, not the Armenian authorities start panicking that much, but the Kremlin propagandists. I do not know what is the basis of such assumptions for these people, but they hunch “maidan” everywhere. By this foreign word, they describe the revolution in Ukraine, as a result of which the country politically left Russia and tries to become part of Europe. Whether it succeeds is another matter, but the Armenian protests have nothing to do with it. Protests in Armenia are not “geopolitical”, those are always directed against the country’s leader, as demonstrators and their leaders were sure that with the removal of Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and now Serzh Sargsyan, the country would take the path of prosperity and development. Russia, Europe, and the United States has nothing to do with that conviction.

So, the aforementioned propagandists have no reason to worry about seeing “America’s hand” in this, there will never be a “maidan” in Armenia in that sense. Even if we assume theoretically that revolutionaries will succeed this time, nothing will change in Armenia’s external orientation. Moreover, radical opposition movements in our country have never gone so far, they have never thought about such issues at all, and have been guided by the following logic: “Let us dethrone him, later we will think what to do”.

But I do not rule out that if this process continues longer, those interested parties in Armenia will start making statements, supposedly anti-Russian. It would mean a “provocation”. It is very important that the parties avoid any provocation. Do you remember that during the capture of the regiment someone misinformed as if the Russian “Alfa” detachment had arrived in Armenia, a classic provocation, which many of our naive citizens believed in. I do not rule out that now there can be similar provocations too.

We, Armenians, will solve our own problems. Moreover, I do not care which side “wins”. The most important is that rationality wins.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN