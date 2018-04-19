According to preliminary information, 17 citizens detained this morning in Yerevam

Demonstrations continue in Yerevan and other major cities of Armenia against reproduction of Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister of Armenia.

The police chain continues to keep the entrance of the third governmental building blocked, and the protesters continue to chant their slogan: “Make a step, reject Serzh”.

According to preliminary information, the number of people detained earlier this morning is 17, Police Press and Public Relations Department told us that information would be provided later.

The leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan stated that they should adopt a new slogan: “We all appeal to our policemen: make a step, put away your gun”.

He also talked to Deputy Chief of Police Valeri Osipyan, and the latter said that the demonstrators were disproportionately restricting the rights of others, so they also had to do restrictive actions.

Arpine SIMONYAN