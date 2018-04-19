Nikol Pashinyan published the strategy of the movement: ‘Organize sit-down strikes in state administration buildings’

During “Make a step, reject Serzh” demonstrations in the Republic Square of Yerevan, leader of the movement Nikol Pashinyan presented how they imagine the transformation of the velvet revolution to becoming the authority.

He urged the residents of villages and towns to press community heads, council members, heads of administrative districts and push them to make official announcements on supporting the velvet revolution. “Go to rural municipalities, demand the Community Council members to make supporting announcements about the velvet revolution as their employers. We should read precise announcements here starting from tomorrow,” he said, adding that they are not going to make calls to any Rural or City Community Heads, they are not going to bargain, people should do it themselves.

And the struggle will go on like this in the capital. He told the citizens that in case they have some business in the ministries or other administrative buildings, to enter officials’ rooms and organize sit-down strikes so that “there is no place left for Serzh Sargsyan’s officials to sit”. This will be the strategy of the movement. “We should do this so that even Serzh Sargsyan does not have a place to sit. He shall have no office in the Republic of Armenia,” said Nikol Pashinyan.

In some cases, this can be the initiative of the citizens. Besides, in this case, the Police and National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia shall cease to protect any administration building from people, as they belong to the Republic of Armenia and its people. “The authorities intend to make the Police and the people hostile towards each other,” announced Nikol Pashinyan, reminding that he has already stated that “Shmays groups” [Shmays is the nickname of former Republican MP Arakel Movsisyan] have filled the rows of the protesters whose main goal is to provoke clashes with the police. He said that Serzh Sargsyan is disturbed by the motto of the movement, that is we do not have any problems with the police.

“Policeman is one of us,” called the protesters. “We did not come here to fight against Police officer Serzh Sargsyan. We came here to fight against Serzh Sargsyan who has conquered the power. There are some people that want to change the direction of our movement from Serzh Sargsyan to Police officer Serzh Sargsyan. As soon as the Police officer sees that our struggle is for the future of his and his children, he will cease protecting Serzh Sargsyan,” added Nikol Pashinyan.

The protesters said shame on the Public TV of the Republic of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan said that the movement is in the center of attention of the international mass media, while the Public TV has not addressed it properly.

The protesters cried “shame, shame”.

Pashinyan noted that the issue has been addressed by the Staff of the President of the Russian Federation, the State Department of the USA, yesterday’s meeting has got more than 5 mln views on the internet. While the number one event for the Armenian mass media is the velvet revolution movement and not the appointment of Serzh Sargsyan as Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan said that he receives letters from people that immigrated from Armenia 10-15 years ago, they are buying tickets and coming back to take part in the “nationwide victory”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN