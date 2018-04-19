Journalist beaten up while covering protests in Yerevan

Tirayr Muradyan, the journalist of the Union of Informed Citizens, was beaten up this morning while covering protests against Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan in downtown Yerevan. He was taken to the hospital.

Samvel Karapetyan, head of Reanimation and Intensive Therapy of Grigor Lusavorich medical center told the Armenian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that Tirayr Muradyan has suffered head soft tissue injuries and also injuries in the left temple and neck.

Tirayr Muradyan told Aravot.am that he was beaten up in front of police officers. The later did not intervene even when he was crying for help.

The non-uniformed policemen, according to the journalist, beaten him because he had photographed them. They escaped after the incident.

