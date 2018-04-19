Phone conversation between Nikol Pashinyan and Serj Tankian

Read count: * Share Print

Yesterday, during the rally in the Republic Square of Yerevan, “Yelq” bloc leader Nikol Pashinyan addressed to the frontman of Armenian-American metal band System of a Down, Serj Tankian, saying: “Serj, we wait for you.” A short while later Nikol Pashinyan announced: “I just had a phone conversation with Serj Tankian. He supports us. As regards his arrival in Yerevan, he will publish the response.”

