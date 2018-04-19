Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:08 | April 19 2018
Rain predicted

In the Republic

On April 19, in the afternoon of 20, on 21-22 from time to time rain is predicted. On April 23-24 no precipitation is predicted.

Southwest wind speed is 3-8 m/s. On April 20-21 in separate places the wind speed may exceed up to 15-20 m/s.

On April 19, at night of 20 the air temperature will go up by 3-5 degrees, in the daytime of 20, on 21 it will go down by 5-7 degrees.

In Yerevan

On April 19, in the afternoon of 20, on 21-22 from time to time rain is predicted, on 23-24 no precipitation is predicted.

