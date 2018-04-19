Nikol Pashinyan: ‘We had a brotherly talk with Serj Tankian’

A large number of policemen with shields and helmets accumulated opposition rally yesterday.

“Our strategy is a mobile one, depending on the situation, the police deployment. We must exclude any clashes with the police”, Nikol Pashinyan announced.

He also said that the police have no right to take special measures against the civilian population: “Who has said that we will enter during the government session? And if peaceful demonstrators enter, it is a peaceful action by international conventions, no one has the right to use weapons or special measures”.

Pashinyan touched upon his phone conversation with Serj Tankian: “Our representatives had conveyed our message to Serj Tankian. In the evening we had a conversation, he unequivocally supported the process. He will announce his decision about coming or not. Serj Tankian is a nice interlocutor, he knows wonderful Armenian, we had a brotherly talk. There is no news from Charles Aznavour team”.

Gohar HAKOBYAN