Serzh Sargsyan: Human rights are priority, but should be implemented within framework of logic

Human rights and freedoms are the priority for us, at least these are our perceptions. As Armenpress reports, Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said this in an interview with Shant TV, responding to the question whether rally activities affect the country’s economic development.

“These primary rights, if implemented within the framework of logic, will not in any way hamper the economic development. But when they become disproportionate when they turn into traffic jams in Yerevan, do you think those can affect positively?”, noted Serzh Sargsyan.

According to him, in recent years there has been only one year in Armenia devoid of external and internal instability. “Perhaps 2017 was the only year when there were no rallies in the streets, tourists were able to visit Yerevan, investors could arrive and make investments. It was the only year, and we had 7.5 percent economic growth that year. We need only a few years, a few years to make this economic growth more tangible for the people. True, dissatisfaction will always arise, as the better the people start to live, the more demands they make. But the problem is that we need to reach a minimal level so that at least half of the wishes of the people can be realized. This is the whole problem”, Armenian Prime Minister emphasized.