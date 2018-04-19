Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 19:34 | April 19 2018
‘We left hospital and 20 people attacked us’: David Petrosyan

As we have already informed, the police also detained David Petrosyan, one of the members of the “There will be deferment” initiative, nearby the third governmental building this morning. Still in the morning it was clear that  David received injuries during the police detainment.

Aravot.am contacted David Petrosyan shortly before, and inquired whether how many hours he was kept in the police department, and how they treated him. David Petrosyan angrily said: “We left the hospital and 20 people attacked us: this is a criminal country”.

 

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN

