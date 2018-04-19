‘Serzh Sargsyan must refuse taking not only the house but also the post to please the people’: Nikol Pashinyan

Shortly before at Republic Square, Nikol Pashinyan announced that at the Government session at 17:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced that he refuses to take the private house that he was given a few days ago.

Mr. Pashinyan assured the protesters that this was the result of their struggle. Then, referring to Serzh Sargsyan, Mr. Pashinyan warned: “But let him not think that this would please the people. To please the people he needs to give up also his post. It is obvious that a velvet revolution has begun in Armenia, which will solve the issue of Serzh Sargsyan and the Republicans”.

Let us remind that the rally will launch at Republic Square at 19:00 and Nikol Pashinyan is going to make a speech.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN