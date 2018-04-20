EU programme to advance audit quality assurance systems in Eastern Neighbourhood

On 26-27 April, the EU-supported regional programme on Strengthening Auditing and Reporting in the Countries of the Eastern Partnership (STAREP) will hold a regional workshop in Vienna on advancing audit quality assurance systems.

The objective of the workshop is to increase the knowledge of participants from the Eastern Neighbourhood of the key principles of audit supervision and processes of quality assurance systems. They will learn from international experts leading the seminar, who will offer their experience of strengthening and reforming quality assurance systems in different countries. Discussions will draw on examples related to quality assurance systems in various parts of the world, and benchmark these against the relevant legal requirements of the EU acquis communautaire.

STAREP is a regional programme implemented by the World Bank and funded by the EU, the Austrian Development Agency and the Austrian Ministry of Finance, as part of the EU4Business initiative. It aims to create a transparent policy environment and effective institutional framework for corporate reporting in the EU’s Eastern Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.