Registration now open for webinar on research and innovation for Eastern Neighbourhood

The EU-supported project that works to stimulate cooperation between researchers from the EU and its Eastern Partner (EaP) countries has announced a fourth webinar on research and innovation (R&I) for researchers and entrepreneurs from the Eastern Neighbourhood.

The webinar will explore the topic of impact maximisation in R&I collaborative projects such as those supported through the EU-funded Horizon 2020 programme.

The webinar will be conducted on 24 May between 10 and 11 am CET by Svetlana Klessova, an innovation expert from France.

The participants will be able to learn about the meaning of impact maximisation; how to create a viable impact maximisation strategy; the connection between impact maximisation and exploitation; and how knowledge on these topics will help with writing proposals and conducting successful projects.

Those interested in participating or presenting a case study should contact Krisztina Dax at [email protected].

The project ‘STI International Cooperation Network for Eastern Partnership Countries Plus (EaP PLUS)’ aims to stimulate cooperation between researchers from the EU’s Eastern Partner countries and Member States and enhance the active participation of the EaP countries in the Horizon 2020 framework programme.