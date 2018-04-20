‘Serzh Sargsyan already feels the breath of the velvet revolution’: Nikol Pashinyan

“Recently, Serzh Sargsyan has announced that finally he has got a detached house in Yerevan. By the Government Decision, he was granted number 1 detached house in the Republic of Armenia. He left the position in such an inglorious way, I mean Karen Karapetyan… I have already said several days ago that the first thing for the Government to do is making that detached house peoples’ again, as it is the property of the Republic of Armenia. Besides, Serzh Sargsyan announced in that inglorious Government session that he himself refuses to accept the detached house.

This means that Serzh Sargsyan himself already feels the breath of the velvet revolution. Today has been the most powerful day of our street activities. The velvet revolution is not far away,” announced Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the protesters against the Republicans and Serzh Sargsyan, during the rally in the Republic Square.

He mentioned: “National revolution has turned to national feast, as people feel their upcoming victory. I have some doubts that the policemen have dramatically changed their attitude as a result of sirens. They escorted us during today’s march. It was obvious that they did not believe what they saw and what they heard. They saw it clearly that practically, Serzh Sargsyan does not have any supporters in the Republic of Armenia.”

Pashinyan added: “What happened today in the streets of Yerevan was unbelievable. We were saying “Beep if you are against Serzh”, and Yerevan became flooded with sirens.”

