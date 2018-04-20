Sport – Sensei Benny ‘The Jet’ hosted a martial arts training seminar at the Lions Martial Arts gym

On January 29, 2018 Sensei Benny “The Jet” hosted a martial arts training seminar at the Lions Martial Arts gym, located in Brooklyn, NY. The event was organized and sponsored by Maksim Grinberg. In this training seminar “The Jet” shared his top kick-boxing techniques from his fighting career. A wide audience of over sixty athletes attended this event: among them were children, professional lifelong athletes and ordinary adults.

Many were inspired to attend when they remembered seeing Sensei Benny perform extraordinary kickboxing moves throughout many decades of fights and films. The attendees were enthusiastic to witness Sensei Benny in person and to learn the secrets behind his winning streak. The Sensei said “I am not here to change your techniques because they’re wrong, but instead I’m here to broaden and enhance your knowledge.” All of the students were eager to mirror the moves because they knew “The Jet” trained with the best martial artists and stuntmen, namely Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan and Chuck Norris.

At the end of the training seminar, sponsor Maksim Grinberg presented two trophies: one to WCKO President and Lions Martial Arts owner Artem Sahakyan and the second one to Sensei Benny for hosting the event. All the athletes took photos with the Sensei and realized how useful the newly acquired techniques are for both their future sports careers and inside the fighting ring. Maksim Grinberg promised to provide Sensei Benny “The Jet” the opportunity to perpetually host more events and he looks forward to sponsoring more events in collaboration with the Lions Martial Arts gym and Battle of the Millennium.