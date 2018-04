Read count: * Share Print

In response to the question of Aravot.am how many citizens were detained, the Police press service reported that 233 citizens were detained according to the data of 18:00 (local time). Whether how many of them were juveniles, the police has no information. Lusine BUDAGHYAN

