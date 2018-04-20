Arsinée Khanjian to the Prime Minister: ‘It is high time that you quit your position’

Canadian-Armenian actress Arsinée Khanjian addressed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and protesters against the Republicans who organized their regular rally in the Republic Square.

She mentioned that she supports the young people. “I beg you, people, I wish this time it works out… My friends from Diaspora and I are by your side. Your bodies may get hurt, but your will will never die,” she told the protesters. Then, the actress urged the political opposition powers to join the struggle.

Mrs. Khanjian applied to Serzh Sargsyan as well: “The suffering that you caused for the Armenian people is enough. I demand that you treat the people respectfully. Presumably, it is high time that you quit your position. Just leave.”

Arsinée Khanjian said to the protesters: “Your way is spotless, and I urge the policemen to protect you and to be by your side.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN