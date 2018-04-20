‘It was hard to predict two or three years ago that I would be offered to become Prime Minister’: Serzh Sargsyan: shantnews.am

“Maybe the cause of the social complaint is that people think the Constitution was amended so that Serzh Sargsyan continues to govern the country?” Shant TV commentator Aram Abrahamyan asked the Prime Minister.

“I have previously stated numerous times that the Constitutional reforms’ initiative was not for personal interests. If so, international institutions would also be reluctant to the amendments. But you saw how everyone, starting from Venice Commission to European Council considered them as positive,” mentioned Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan.

According to the Government leader, these amendments were in line with Armenia’s development. Presidential government system was needed when the state had just been established, people were much afraid of chaos than of the competencies granted to the President. Later, some changes occurred that still did not balance the power. Yet, with these amendments, the power was completely distributed, and the President was assigned the role of Constitutional protector.

“Two or three years ago you could never be 100 % sure which political power would get votes, and which one would appoint the Prime Minister of the Republic. It was quite possible that the political power was different, and therefore, the approach would have been different, wasn’t it?” stated the PM.

According to Sargsyan, all the political powers have been demanding the country to transmit to parliamentary government system since the 1990s.