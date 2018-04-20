Demonstrators taken into custody at Mashtots avenue

Protesters blocked the Mashtots avenue at Amiryan crossroad for a long time paralyzing the traffic. The police failed to convince them to open the street. The police started detaining protesters to open the street. A French-Armenian woman was also on the street by the side of young demonstrators.

“Mrs. Gohar, walk to this side so that the car does not hit you”, to this urge of a policeman the French-Armenian woman responded: “No Mrs., we are sisters and brothers”. She made a suggestion to the policemen: “Let us stay and you leave”.

Protesters kissed her hand and thanked her. Looking at the policeman’s strap, the woman noticed that there was only one star and suggested that if he joins, he will have another one too.

Arpine SIMONYAN