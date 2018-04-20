Serzh Sargsyan: I do not say for justification, but we must take into account that migration is characteristic not only of Armenia: shantnews.am

In an exclusive interview with Shant TV, newly elected Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan also touched upon the question about raising the number of the population up to 4 million by 2040.

“Your opponents, summarizing the past 10 years, state a certain number: 300 thousand migrants. Is that number right, or wrong, and how do you interpret it?”, Aram Abrahamyan addressed a question.

“Of course, it is a bit exaggerated, but our migration is our bleeding wound. It is very dangerous for us, very painful. I do not say for justification, but we must take into account that migration is characteristic not only of Armenia, it is characteristic of all former Soviet countries, characteristic of Eastern, even Western Europe. Migration processes always take place. True, based on certain circumstances, we have extra issues, but I think it is better to discuss those later. It is a problem, but we try to solve the problem. I have declared and I am sure that this is a possible number to have a population of 4 million in 2040. During the next several weeks we will start a public discussion on Armenia’s development strategy until 2030, and the numbers, all indicators will convince everyone, that we are aiming at the main index”.