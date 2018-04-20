‘What concessions? His agenda is false’: Sharmazanov about Pashinyan

“I do not want to pour oil on fire and say that the agenda of our dear colleague (Nikol Pashinyan) is false, although I still think that this is not a political agenda, that the right place to act was in the parliament, as his colleagues did. As long as each inadvertent word can cause wrong interpretations, I will stay away from making any comments that could be interpreted differently by my opposition colleague”, said Republican Spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov referring to the rallies against the Republican Party and Serzh Sargsyan.

Journalists asked whether the government is ready to offer Pashinyan concessions. Sharmazanov responded: “What concessions? Is it him to tell what he wants? In order for the government to make concessions, there should be an agenda, a political agenda. But there is no such thing. Throwing pictures out of schools and exclaiming “reject this or that person” is not agenda. The government and the opposition are not formed on the streets. We are ready to discuss an agenda if it is political”.

The Spokesman added that “reject Serzh” is not a political agenda.

Luiza SUKIASYAN