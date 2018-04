Read count: * Share Print

Famous rock musician, frontman of Armenian-American metal band System of a Down, Serj Tankian will arrive in Armenia, “Haykakan Zhamanak” daily reports. According to unconfirmed information, his name is on the list of passengers and he will be in Armenia tomorrow night, on April 22 morning.

