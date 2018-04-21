‘Henrikh Mkhitaryan, look, what is going on in Yerevan’: Pashinyan to Henrikh Mkhitaryan

“There are few Armenian communities in the Diaspora where protests supporting our demands have not taken place”, announced Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the rally against Serzh Sargsyan and the Republican Party, noting that the Diaspora also supports their movement. The MP informed that many famous people have already joined their demands.

Specifically, popular football players Yura Movsisyan, Robert Arzumanyan, actors Hrant Tokhatyan, Arman Nshanyan, Sargis Grigoryan, who urged Serzh Sargsyan to resign, world-famous opera singer Hasmik Papyan, actors Hovhannes Azoyan, Sos Janibekyan, Hayk Marutyan, soloist of “Empiray” band Sargis Manukyan addressed a letter of support for the movement to Pashinyan.

“Heno, join, Heno join”, the demonstrators started chanting. “Henrikh Mkhitaryan, look, what is going on in Yerevan”, addressed Pashinyan to famous footballer Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

He also noted: “Relatives of March 1 victims also support us. Singer Sirusho, the OSCE, and other structures also highlighted the importance of the peaceful settlement of the problem”.

Then Pashinyan noted that Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova, referring to the rallies in Yerevan, has told: “We are sure that the situation will be regulated in the legal field, through democratic way”. Pashinyan noted: “This is an extremely important statement and means that Serzh Sargsyan has lost Russia’s support as well. The power in Armenia already belongs to the people forever”.

