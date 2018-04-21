‘I warn you, Taron, not to be able to leave your house for a month’: Pashinyan to Mayor of Yerevan

“The road leading from Nork Marash to Saralanj was blocked by demonstrators. Some people went out from the office of the head of the administrative district, employees of the district administration and attacked citizens protesting. So, Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan, what do you want? Not to be able to get out of your house anymore?”, Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the rally against Serzh Sargsyan and the Republicans, announced.

Then he turned to Mayor again: “I warn you, Taron, keep your flunkies away, otherwise you will not come out of the house for a month, not even will be able to look out of the window”. The MP stressed that force solutions did not fit into the logic of their movement, which is non-violent, peaceful.

Then, Nikol Pashinyan announced that hundreds of citizens had blocked the road leading to Parakar and were celebrating their victory, meanwhile a large number of police force was taken to the scene: “I address Vladimir Gasparyan, does not Serzh Sargsyan like that people are rejoicing and feasting? Should they mourn all day long so that you are pleased? From now on, Armenia will only be feasting all day long”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN