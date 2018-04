Demonstrations continue in Yerevan and major cities of Armenia. Protesters march against the reproduction of prime minister Serzh Sargsyan.

As of 2 PM (local time) 68 citizens were detained, police informed Aravot.am. The detained are protesters.

Let us remind you, that yesterday more than 200 citizens were detained.

And according to the press release of the police, they are authorized to disperse the demonstration.

Nelly BABAYAN