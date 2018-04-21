Statement of the Political Science Association of Armenia: It’s time for sober thinking

The Political Science Association of Armenia expresses its deep concern regarding the events currently underway in Armenia.

The April 20 attack on the Minister of Defense service car, while he was carrying out his official duties, is clear evidence that current situation threatens Statehood of Armenia which is de facto under the war conditions, and may create favorable conditions for the several external harmful interferences. Especially dangerous are calls to commit high treason for financial benefits.

The Political Science Association of Armenia, as an organization uniting the professional resource in political science, worries about polarization and deepening confrontation within the society.

The national interest should be of priority over any political interests. Political Science Association of Armenia calls for starting negotiations without preconditions and offers its professional support.

On behalf of the Political Science Association of Armenia Board,

Honorary President of Association, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, LTG Hayk Kotanjian