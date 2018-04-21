Azerbaijan violates ceasefire nearly 320 times over past week

The Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Artsakh and Azerbaijan around 320 times over the past week (from 15 to 21 April), firing more than 2,500 shots towards the Armenian defense positions from firearms of different calibers, the press service of the Artsakh Defense Ministry told Panorama.am.

In addition to the firearms, the Azerbaijani military applied a shoulder fired anti-tank grenade launcher in the northern section of the contact line.

The frontline units of the Defense Army continue to maintain full control over the frontline situation and confidently fulfil their military duties, the ministry said.