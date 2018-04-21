Police break demonstrators’ cars: Police promises to investigate

Drivers stop their cars to block the traffic in a number of streets in the center of Yerevan today as well, as a sign of protest. Citizens have released a video of how the police were breaking the windows of these cars. They also took out one of the drivers of the car by force, also damaging the car.

Aravot.am asked the Police Press Service for clarification about the damaging, breaking cars of peaceful protesters, and the head of the department Ashot Aharonyan said: “We will investigate those cases, and only after we can give clarifications”.

Nelly BABAYAN