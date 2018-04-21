Armen Grigoryan in Special Investigative Service accused of organizing mass disorders

Political scientist Armen Grigoryan, member of the “Reject Serzh” initiative, is currently at the Special Investigative Service. In response to the question of Aravot.am whether on what grounds and according to what article he was taken to the SIS, Armen Grigoryan said: “For organizing mass disorders under Article 225, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Republic of Armenia”.

A while ago, Armen Grigoryan made a post on Facebook social network saying: “everything is normal, there is nothing to worry about, I am in SIS”. He also added: “The most salient thing was that wherever the police car was driving, the roads were blocked, and at crossroads, everyone started making signals. There was another sort of excitement, and among so many police officers I did not feel alone at all”.

Nelly BABAYAN