‘Azatutyun’ journalist attacker is Arayik Grigoryan’s bodyguard: he threatens people

As we have already informed, there was a tense situation in Artashat today. A protest action was launched against Serzh Sargsyan and a group of community members organized a car-marching. Garik Sargsyan, a member of the “Civil Contract”, a resident of Nor Kyank village, parked his car on the road as a sign of protest.

When the police dragged out the village head’s car, an incident took place: hindering the work of “Azatutyun” journalist, Arus Hakobyan, who was shooting the incident, one of the participants hit her on face and camera. According to Arus Hakobyan, the person is likely to be a policeman in civilian clothes, as the police did not take any action against him.

According to the information we possess, the violator was one of the bodyguards of Republican MP Arayik Grigoryan.

There were people who recognized him and informed that the same person had been threatening people at the city hall since morning.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN