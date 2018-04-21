Azerbaijani army’s human force and military technology noticed actively moving forward: Artsakh Ministry of Defence

Since 2:25 p.m. (local time) on April 21, the Azerbaijani army has intensively been violating the ceasefire regime from different calipers of guns in Artsakh-Azerbaijani Line of Contact. Besides ceasefire violations, in different sections of the Line of Contact, particularly the Eastern and South-Eastern directions, human force and military technology active mobilization is noticed. The front keeping military units of Artsakh’s Defence Ministry attentively follow the actions of the adversary and in case of necessity undertake steps as the situation tells.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh