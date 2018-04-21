UN Human Rights office calls on Armenia’s authorities to protect human rights and protests

The United Nations Human Rights office referred to demonstrations in Yerevan, Armenia.
They posted on their Twitter: “Armenia: We call on authorities to protect
#HumanRights and freedoms in the context of the ongoing protests, particularly those of peaceful demonstrators. Continued restraint on all sides remains critically important”.
— UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) April 20, 2018