Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 20:52 | April 21 2018
20:52 | April 21 2018

UN Human Rights office calls on Armenia’s authorities to protect human rights and protests

UN Human Rights office calls on Armenia’s authorities to protect human rights and protests

The United Nations Human Rights office referred to demonstrations in Yerevan, Armenia.

They posted on their Twitter: “: We call on authorities to protect and freedoms in the context of the ongoing protests, particularly those of peaceful demonstrators. Continued restraint on all sides remains critically important”.

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook