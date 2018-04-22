Serzh Sargsyan left negotiation table: ‘You have not learned lesson from March 1’

As we have already informed Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and leader of “Reject Serzh” movement Nikol Pashinyan met today morning to negotiate.

“I am glad that you have responded to my calls to have a dialogue. Although, frankly speaking, I can hardly imagine how can we negotiate in the presence of dozens of journalists,” said the Prime Minister.

Nikol Pashinyan responded: “I think there is a misunderstanding because when we talked yesterday about Mr. Sargsyan, I clearly stated our position. I have come here to discuss terms of your resignation and terms of peaceful transition of the power. Therefore I urge you not to use the term “dialogue”.”

“This is not negotiations, this is not a dialogue, this is simply an ultimatum, a blackmail to the state, the legal authorities. You do not realize the degree of responsibility. You have not learned a lesson from March 1. And if you are going to speak with that tone, then I will advise you one more time to come to the legal field. Otherwise, the entire responsibility is on you, choose,” said Serzh Sargsyan.

Nikol Pashinyan responded: “Mr. Sargsyan, I want to be clear that no one dares to threaten us or cannot dare to threaten us. You do not imagine the situation in the Republic. The situation in the Republic is not the one you used to know. The situation in the Republic of Armenia has changed. You do not have the power in the Republic of Armenia which is reported to you. In Armenia, the power has passed to the people.”

Serzh Sargsyan answered: “The faction which received 7-8 percent votes has no right to speak on the behalf of the people. And I no longer want to talk with you. And if you do not accept the legitimate claim of the state (Pashinyan intervened: I am telling you that our actions are lawful), then goodbye. Gentlemen reporters, make your own conclusions.”

