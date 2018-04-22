Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 16:06 | April 22 2018
16:06 | April 22 2018

Artsakh president met Armenia’s president in Yerevan

Artsakh president met Armenia’s president in Yerevan

On 22 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Yerevan with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting.

Special attention was paid to the recent events taking place in the Armenian capital. Both sides noted the necessity of maintaining internal stability and solving all the problems exclusively within the law and through dialogue.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook