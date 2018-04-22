Artsakh president met Armenia’s president in Yerevan

On 22 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Yerevan with President Armen Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia.

Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states were discussed during the meeting.

Special attention was paid to the recent events taking place in the Armenian capital. Both sides noted the necessity of maintaining internal stability and solving all the problems exclusively within the law and through dialogue.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT