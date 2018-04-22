‘Pashinyan instructed us what we need to do in case he is arrested:’ Alen Simonyan

Demonstrations continue in Armenia against Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. After failed negotiations police took MPs from Parliament’s “Yelq” faction Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan, Ararat Mirzoyan. Currently, the leaders of the movement are isolated.

Member of Yerevan City Council’s “Yelq” faction, Alen Simonyan told Aravot.am that they do not have any information about Nikol Pashinyan and other members of “Yelq”, they even don’t have information about where police have taken them.

According to him, the demonstrators understand very well what they should do: “Nikol Pashinyan has said what we need to do in case he is arrested. The demonstrators understand very well that nothing has changed in our strategy. People should get out into the streets and show their will. The leader of the movement has always been and will be the people. Now we are summing up what is happening.”

Hripsime JEBEJYAN