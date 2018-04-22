Bako Sahakyan met Garegin II

On 22 April President of the Artsakh Republic Bako Sahakyan visited Mother See on Holy Etchmiadzin and met Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

Issues related to the state-church interrelations and spiritual life of Artsakh were discussed during the meeting.

The President rated high the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in strengthening the independent Armenian statehood and the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora trinity.

The recent events taking place in the Armenian capital were also touched upon during the meeting. Both sides noted the necessity of maintaining internal stability and solving all the problems exclusively within the law and through dialogue.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT