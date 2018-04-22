Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:04 | April 22 2018
EU concerned that short meeting between Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent further escalation of tensions

Urgent Statement by the Delegation of the European Union and EU Member States Embassies in Armenia

The EU welcomes President Armen Sarkissian’s initiative to establish a dialogue between the demonstrators and the Government. However, the EU is concerned that today’s short meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and MP Nikol Pashinyan failed to prevent the further escalation of tensions.

The European Union reiterates that it is crucial that all parties show restraint and responsibility and urgently seek a negotiated solution.

