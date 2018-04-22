Arrest of MPs, detention of members of movement, use of force – unacceptable: Vartan Oskanian

The authorities’ use of force, the arrest of National Assembly members Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, Sasun Mikaelyan, detention of other members of the movement and the use of force by police — all this is unacceptable.

What’s happening today in Armenia is clearly a popular movement. Consequently, the authorities’ reactions and actions must emanate from the interests of the people and the state.

The essence and meaning of President Armen Sarkissian’s new position is that in similar situations he, as a non partisan political figure, is able to mediate and act as an arbiter guided by the people’s and state’s interests.

As president, he represents the state, not the government. His visit to Republic Square on Saturday was welcome, albeit it did not yield the desired result. This does not mean that there is nothing left for him to do.

Objectively assessing the situation, Armen Sarkisian, as head of state, along with the Catholicos of All Armenians, must pay a visit to Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan to convince him that the resolution of the crisis lies in holding new parliamentary elections, on the premise that its organization must be entrusted to a new central electoral commission which has the unreserved trust of the public and to be conducted with a fully transparent electoral process.

The acceptance of this fact, I believe, will make it possible to proceed with negotiations on the remaining three conditions set forth by Nikol Pashinyan.

Vartan Oskanian

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia