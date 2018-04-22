Lithuania closely following situation in Armenia

Linas Linkevicus, Foreign Minister of Lithuania, referred to the situation in Armenia on Twitter:
“#Lithuania is closely following situation in #Armenia in the context of the ongoing protests & calls on authorities & protesters to show restraint & engage into constructive dialogue. Those detained while exercising their right to peaceful assembly must be released immediately.”
— Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) April 22, 2018