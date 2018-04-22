Serj Tankian: ‘Authorities are trying to quell protests before massive April 24 rallies to take place’

Frontman of American-Armenian metal band System of a Down, Serj Tankian posted on his Facebook page:

“Immediately after threats at the meeting with his opposition to use force, Serge Sarkissian’s regime violently, brazenly, and illegally arrested 3 Members of Parliament who had immunity this morning in Yerevan. The authorities are trying to quell the protests before the massive April 24 rallies to take place in a few days in Yerevan. It’s not going to happen as the rallies are growing. NGOs in Armenia made this appeal below to all international democratic organizations and institutions for help.”

