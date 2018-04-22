Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 22:02 | April 22 2018
22:02 | April 22 2018

Serj Tankian: ‘Authorities are trying to quell protests before massive April 24 rallies to take place’

Serj Tankian: ‘Authorities are trying to quell protests before massive April 24 rallies to take place’

Frontman of American-Armenian metal band System of a Down, Serj Tankian posted on his Facebook page:

“Immediately after threats at the meeting with his opposition to use force, Serge Sarkissian’s regime violently, brazenly, and illegally arrested 3 Members of Parliament who had immunity this morning in Yerevan. The authorities are trying to quell the protests before the massive April 24 rallies to take place in a few days in Yerevan. It’s not going to happen as the rallies are growing. NGOs in Armenia made this appeal below to all international democratic organizations and institutions for help.”

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook