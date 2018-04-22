‘We will not respond to violence with violence:’ rallies continue in Yerevan

The rally started in Republic Square of Yerevan on Saturday without its leaders. MPs and leaders of the movement Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan, Ararat Mirzoyan are arrested.

Member of Parliament Lena Nazaryan read the message of Nikol Pashinyan and called on the public to continue the peaceful civil disobedience. Member of Civil Contract party Ruben Rubinyan announced that every day they will organize decentralized disobedience actions in Yerevan and other communities of Armenia.

He also urged public in order to prevent provocations not to stay at streets of Yerevan and to go home after the rally: “We will not respond to violence with violence.”

According to Ruben Rubinyan, 106,000 people participated in the rally on. Saturday Famous actors, actresses, and singers also joined the demonstrations.