Nikol Pashinyan in Sevan’s police department

As we have already informed, MPs and leaders of Rejet Serzh movement Nikol Pashinyan, Sasun Mikaelyan, Ararat Mirzoyan were arrested earlier today. Sasun Mikaelyan and Ararat Mirzoyan were kept in Shengavit’s police department, Yerevan.

Whereabouts of Nikol Pashinyan were unknown, even his wife did not have information where her husband was taken.

It was published on the Facebook page of Pashinyan that he is in Sevan’s police department. The distance between Sevan and Yerevan is 55 kilometers (34 miles).