Meeting of Foreign Minister of Artsakh and Foreign Minister of Abkhazia

On April 23, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh Republic) Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia Daur Kove, who had arrived in Stepanakert on a working visit.

Daur Kove once again congratulated Masis Mayilian on his appointment to the post of Foreign Minister of Artsakh, wishing him productive work.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a range of issues related to the bilateral cooperation agenda within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Abkhazia in 2017.