Bako Sahakyan participated in Yerevan in meeting held by President Armenia

On 23 April Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated in Yerevan in the meeting held by the President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sargsyan dedicated to the internal political situation in Armenia.

Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, prime-minister of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, National Assembly chairman Ara Babloyan, first deputy prime-minister Karen Karapetyan and Public Council chairman Vazgen Manukyan partook at the meeting.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT