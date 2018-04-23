More than 5,000 demonstrators in Vanadzor

More than 5,000 Vanadzor residents are currently in Hayk square protesting against Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan. They are voicing their demand for a change of the power. There are employees of sewing factories, students, pupils, market employees and representatives of other organizations working in the city, which is the third largest city in Armenia.

The demonstrators marched from the square of Hayk to the Tumanyan square and then marched back through Moskovyan street. There are not only police officers, but also ambulance staff.

Within the last 30 minutes, some citizens started feeling not good. At this moment citizens continue to join the demonstrators, demonstrations are also being held in different communities of the marz. According to the elderly people, this is an unprecedented protest in Vanadzor.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN