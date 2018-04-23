Hrant Margaryan: ‘We should compromise to find a way out’

According to Hrant Margaryan, representative of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Bureau, he met Nikol Pashinyan today when we were arrested. “Our conversation was a success, and I hope that it will be continuous, although there are no tangible results for now,” said Mr. Margaryan.

Hrant Margaryan said that they have been meeting different parties and persons during the last 5-6 days to find a solution to this “complicated tangle” that our country faces.

“It is important that we, the Federation, are against detainments, and we are also against using ultimatums. We believe that there is a strong need for dialogue for the sake of our country and our nation. We need to sober down and make that dialogue happen in order to find that solution and keep our country on the safe side. It is important that people in the streets be more careful, national movement be more careful, not give way to provocations, peace should be preserved, and we should create an opportunity to find that solution.”

According to Hrant Margaryan, they are doing their best and it is nothing personal, nor it is for the Party’s interests, this is done for the country and for the people which are the main values: “We believe in that and we should make everyone believe that for the sake of the country and the people, everyone should compromise, we should compromise to find a way out.”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN