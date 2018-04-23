Serzh Sargsyan resigns as Prime Minister of Armenia

Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s statement:
Dear Compatriots,
I address to all citizens of the Republic of Armenia, adults and my beloved young people,
women and men,
I address to all of those standing on the streets day and night and chanting “Reject Serzh”, those reaching their workplace with difficulties in blocked streets,
I address to those who have been sitting and watching the live stream for days and nights and those who ensure public security day and night,
I address to our brave soldiers and officers standing at the border, to my fellows,
I address to my fellow party friends, all political forces, and politicians.
As the head of the country, I have applied for the last time.
Nikol Pashinyan was right. I was wrong. The created situation has some solutions, but I will not employ any of them. That is not for me. I leave the post of the country’s Prime Minister.
The movement of the street is against my office. I fulfill your demand.
Peace, harmony, and logic to our country.
Thank you.